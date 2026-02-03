‘That’s the landlord.’ – A New Homeowner Found Out His New Place Comes With A Cat

Cats are pretty finicky about their routines, so the viral TikTok video you’re about to see shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

A woman named Hannah posted the video and showed viewers the new friend her dad inherited when he moved into a new house.

The video showed the interior of Hannah’s dad’s new house and the place looks pretty nice!

But he had a surprise coming his way…

The video shows a small door…

And there was a cat sitting outside looking like he owned the place!

The video’s text overlay reads, “So my dad’s new house comes with a cat.”

Check out the video.

Hannah posted a follow-up video with a text overlay that reads, “Guys, don’t worry. The cat has a home, but we still let it inside.”

I think these two are gonna become the best of friends!

You can tell that this cat is in charge of the whole neighborhood.

