‘That’s the landlord.’ – A New Homeowner Found Out His New Place Comes With A Cat

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a porch

TikTok/@omgilovelibraaaaaaaass

Cats are pretty finicky about their routines, so the viral TikTok video you’re about to see shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

A woman named Hannah posted the video and showed viewers the new friend her dad inherited when he moved into a new house.

interior of a house

TikTok/@omgilovelibraaaaaaaass

The video showed the interior of Hannah’s dad’s new house and the place looks pretty nice!

But he had a surprise coming his way…

interior of a house

TikTok/@omgilovelibraaaaaaaass

The video shows a small door…

And there was a cat sitting outside looking like he owned the place!

The video’s text overlay reads, “So my dad’s new house comes with a cat.”

cat looking at a house

TikTok/@omgilovelibraaaaaaaass

Check out the video.

@omgilovelibraaaaaaaass

♬ Boozoos Waffle Fries – Kyle DeNigris

Hannah posted a follow-up video with a text overlay that reads, “Guys, don’t worry. The cat has a home, but we still let it inside.”

I think these two are gonna become the best of friends!

@omgilovelibraaaaaaaass

he’s a chonk i assure you he’s ok

♬ original sound – SPAM LIKE = BLOCK

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 4.57.45 PM Thats the landlord. A New Homeowner Found Out His New Place Comes With A Cat

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 4.58.17 PM Thats the landlord. A New Homeowner Found Out His New Place Comes With A Cat

And this TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 4.58.31 PM Thats the landlord. A New Homeowner Found Out His New Place Comes With A Cat

You can tell that this cat is in charge of the whole neighborhood.

