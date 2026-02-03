‘Survival mode on the literal Polar Express.’ – The Doors Of An Amtrak Train From New York To Boston Were Frozen Open During A Winter Storm
by Matthew Gilligan
As someone who absolutely LOVES traveling by train, I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like this before!
A woman named Ohana posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected sight she encountered when she took an Amtrak train from New York City to Boston on December 27, 2025.
It was a cold, blustery day when Ohana filmed her video and she wrote in the text overlay, “POV: The doors froze open on your Amtrak from NYC to Boston during a winter storm.”
The video shows the doors frozen open and the conditions looked pretty freezing!
Ohana provided viewers with a couple different views from inside the train.
The caption to her video reads, “Survival mode on the literal Polar Express.”
Take a look at the video.
@litlpapaya
Survival mode on the literal polar express ❄️🚄 @Amtrak #christmasinnyc #bostontransplant #bostonmassachusetts #amtrak #amtraktrain
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.
The video reminded this person of a movie…
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
Stay bundled up, folks.
It’s cold out there!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.