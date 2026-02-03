February 3, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘Survival mode on the literal Polar Express.’ – The Doors Of An Amtrak Train From New York To Boston Were Frozen Open During A Winter Storm

by Matthew Gilligan

As someone who absolutely LOVES traveling by train, I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like this before!

A woman named Ohana posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected sight she encountered when she took an Amtrak train from New York City to Boston on December 27, 2025.

It was a cold, blustery day when Ohana filmed her video and she wrote in the text overlay, “POV: The doors froze open on your Amtrak from NYC to Boston during a winter storm.”

The video shows the doors frozen open and the conditions looked pretty freezing!

Ohana provided viewers with a couple different views from inside the train.

The caption to her video reads, “Survival mode on the literal Polar Express.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

The video reminded this person of a movie…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Stay bundled up, folks.

It’s cold out there!

