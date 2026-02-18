February 18, 2026 at 4:48 pm

Weird Glitch With TikTok’s Dark Mode Have People Seeing White In The Comments Section

TikTok Dark Mode Issue

TikTok, and most other mobile apps, have a light mode and a dark mode that will change the color scheme to hopefully make it easier on people’s eyes.

Some people choose one or the other all the time, and others let the app pick based on the time of day. Many people, however, recently noticed that while in dark mode, something isn’t right.

One TikToker made a video showing the issue, and it has the caption, “Why are my comments white when its dark mode?” To explain the problem.

Let’s see what’s going on.

TikTok in Dark Mode

The video begins by showing the user scrolling in his app, which is clearly in dark mode. The border around the menu, and overall, it has that dark color scheme.

Everything looks fine so far.

TikTok in Dark Mode

He then goes to the comments section of the video and the background is bright white, just like in the light mode.

Well, that is not how it should be.

TikTok Comments Section

The video ends with him scrolling around, confirming that the comments indeed are on a white background.

These types of little glitches can be annoying and even make the app hard to use for people with sensitive eyes.

I usually use the light mode, though, so it isn’t the end of the world.

Watch the video to see what the TikToker is talking about and see if it is happening to you.

Many people in the comments are having the same issue.

This person wants to know if there is a fix for it.

Comment 1 131 Weird Glitch With TikToks Dark Mode Have People Seeing White In The Comments Section

Lots of people are asking about it.

Comment 2 130 Weird Glitch With TikToks Dark Mode Have People Seeing White In The Comments Section

This person wants a fix, and someone provides them a good option to try.

Comment 3 126 Weird Glitch With TikToks Dark Mode Have People Seeing White In The Comments Section

Come on TikTok, let’s get this fixed.

