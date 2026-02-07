Woman Was Given A Restaurant Gift Card By Her Mother-In-Law, So She Was Left Navigating Surprise Expectations When The Gifter Demanded To Come Along
Gift-giving is supposed to come without strings, especially when it’s meant to be thoughtful and celebratory.
So when one mother-in-law handed out holiday restaurant gift cards and later insisted they only be used if she was invited along, a simple gift quickly turned into a conditional invitation.
AITA for not using gift cards on person who gifted them
My MIL gave us and our kids gift cards for the December holidays — mainly restaurants for smaller amounts between $25 and $50.
It soon became clear not everyone was on the same page.
The other day, she texted my husband and me saying, “Shall we go out today and use one of the gift cards?”
Confused, I said, “What gift cards do you have?”
She replied that she meant the ones she gave us, and said she didn’t have them with her since I took them all with me.
This woman is rightfully surprised by her mother-in-law’s entitlement.
I replied that I didn’t know I wasn’t supposed to take them with me, since they were a gift.
She still insists that whenever we use them, we have to take her with us.
But since her husband refuses to speak up, she’s left feeling awkward.
I think it’s ridiculous, and my husband has stayed quiet.
I’ve been low contact with her for about a year, so with the amounts barely covering one person if we went out, it feels like a way to force her into still seeing us.
AITA for wanting to use the gift cards without stipulations tied to them?
Now this is just plain manipulative.
What did Reddit think?
Her husband should really be handling this.
If it were this commenter, they would be as petty as possible.
These were never truly gifts.
True gifts don’t come with stipulations.
If it comes with conditions, it’s not a gift.
