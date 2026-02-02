Woman With Disabilities Has Limited Income And Benefits, Yet Her Father-In-Law Kept Asking Money From Her

Family finances can cause a lot of tension among family members.

In this story, a woman with disabilities relies on her mother for help.

But her father-in-law, who is more capable than she, kept asking for financial help.

This is why she doesn’t really understand what’s going on.

AITA For being angry with my FIL for asking for money from MY mother? I (53F) am disabled. My mother, bless her heart, occasionally helps me out with grocery money. Two months ago, she bought my husband and me a new bed. My husband is also disabled. My FIL gets more in his retirement and Veterans benefits than my husband and I do.

This woman suffers from lupus and fibromyalgia.

My husband and I receive SSD and SSI, respectively. He is bad with money. He also can’t cook to save his life. He eats a lot of convenience foods. I don’t mind meal prepping for him when I can. It isn’t easy with lupus and fibromyalgia. That part is difficult for me physically.

Her father-in-law kept asking her and her mom for money.

What I am upset about is, over the last two months, he has called us four times. He asked me to ask my mom for money. He also asked me to take out loans that he would pay back. I keep telling him no. He gets annoyed. My mom helps us because I am her child. I am super grateful. She is on a fixed income, too.

She noticed that he doesn’t ask for money from his own daughter, only from her.

What I don’t understand is he has a daughter and a SIL. They live about 45 minutes away. They both work and are in good health. To my knowledge, he has never called to ask her for money or help. He only asks us. Is there something wrong with this picture? Am I wrong to be upset here?

Who in their right mind would ask for money from people with disability?

