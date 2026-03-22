A 40-Year-Old Guy Decides To Start A New Life In A New City, But He Didn’t Anticipate The Juvenile Behavior Of His Roommates

When you’re eighteen, living with roommates can feel like a really exciting prospect.

All that freedom without your parents breathing down your neck? What could be better.

At some point in the first semester, you’ll inevitably realise that if you don’t want to live in squalor, you all need to split the chores, and then actually do them – otherwise tensions will build.

This makes sense at eighteen, when you’ve just moved out of the family home. For the guy in this story though, the lazy men he lives with range in age between 25 and 40.

Read on to find out how somehow, things have ended up being all on him.

AITA for refusing to be my roommates’ servant? At the age of 40, I decided to turn my life around: I moved to another city to study for a master’s degree in computer science and reinvent myself professionally. I shared an apartment with three people I didn’t know: Bill, 35; Fred, 30; and Matt, 25. Bill and Fred had jobs, while I was studying. At first, we got along well, but soon Fred started stealing my food, which created tension. Later, he also stole food from Bill, although he never complained. Fred was so annoying and exhausting that the other two roommates and I would go out partying without telling him, just to enjoy ourselves without him around.

Let’s see how things changed when Fred left.

When Fred left, David, 40, arrived. He had lived in the apartment before and had lived with Bill. At first, the situation improved greatly compared to Fred’s time. However, over time, things got complicated for me. Although there was a weekly cleaning schedule, no one followed it on time; the round was delayed until Bill, tired, decided to start over and did it himself first, since no one else volunteered. David and Bill insisted that I should clean the house more often, arguing that I was the one who spent the most time in the apartment and didn’t have a job, even though I spent most of the day studying in my room.

There were good reasons why this guy didn’t think that was fair.

On the other hand, Matt, who also spent a lot of time at home, never received any criticism. They said that between the three of them they cleaned the dishes that someone left in the sink, but only after several days. I always picked up and washed what I used, leaving only what I hadn’t dirtied, but they demanded that I clean what others left behind. During the school year, I would lock myself in my room to study and didn’t go out with them on the weekends when they went partying. This created a closer friendship between them. After finishing my studies, I remained locked up, focused on looking for work and preparing for interviews.

And his relationship with his roommates really began to suffer.

David and Bill kept insisting that I wasn’t a good roommate because I didn’t clean up after them, except when it was my turn. Matt, on the other hand, was never criticized, even though on several occasions he left trash like moldy bread in the kitchen for weeks, causing an ant infestation, or dirty underwear in the bathroom. Despite this, they never said anything to him, but they did reproach me for everything. In addition, every time I used the parking space for the apartment, they criticized me, arguing that they had more right to use it because they worked.

Let’s see how they justified this.

This was because Bill once couldn’t find a place to park and had to leave his car 400 meters away. However, they allowed Bill and David’s partners to use the space without any problem, something that was not allowed at first. In the last month, Bill and David became very aggressive towards me, even trying to blame me for other people’s mistakes. Bill and David have cut off all contact with me; they won’t even speak to me. AITA?

It really is quite clear that this guy is not the problem here.

In fact, the problem lies with the roommates who clearly have an issue with the fact that he is studying rather than working.

Just because he’s studying doesn’t mean that he is going to do all the work in the house – it’s totally unfair.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person told him to care about his stuff and nothing more.

While others encouraged him to talk to his landlord about the issue.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought something else might be going on.

Regardless of who works and who doesn’t, each roommate needs to be cleaning up after themselves.

It’s the only way to act in such a situation – especially as these guys are grown men, not eighteen year old students.

Trying to pile it all on one person is awful behavior, and completely disrespectful.

These guys need to act their age.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.