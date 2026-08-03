Her Neighbor Was Once Her Friend—Now She’s Accusing Her Of Harassment And Getting A Restraining Order

It’s a fact about life that is sad, but true…

Some people are simply unhinged and they have serious problems!

And if you happen to become the focus of someone like this, you’re in for a rough ride.

The woman who wrote today’s story is dealing with someone who used to be her friend, has now turned on her, and has even gone so far as to get a restraining order against her…

For no reason!

Yeah, she’s dealing with a lot…

Let’s take a look!

Harassment order first ever by neighbor. “I live in Massachusetts. I’m writing to ask a few questions on what I should do about a neighbor that os being very revengeful, petty, etc. It started a year and a half ago when she screamed at me from the top of her driveway while I was on my lawn planting flowers ,” Nicole get out of my neighborhood no one wants you here your a psycho.” She can have her opinion.

This sounds like a lot of fun!

All I did was slow clap. Police came and logged it. So I have that. I just got an electric bike and have been having one hell if a time riding it around and truly enjoying myself. I turn into “her” cul-de-sac when I’m going down hill because I’m still getting used to it and it’s a right so it helps me practice making tight turns. She thinks everything I do is intended towards her. Like my music my as she put it “erratic “ behavior. I have Asperger’s and ADHD I also have a TBI. At this time I can’t drive a car.

Now what…?

So I’m legit stuck in this neighborhood which is all circles basically and it feels like a jail cell at this point. It has been 5 years since I had the freedom to leave to even go to Cumberland Farms. And it’s making me feel much better. I’ve been smiling. Laughing etc. and I know she doesn’t like this. Anyway she went and got a harassment order on me and said I went on her property when I didn’t.

This is nuts!

After I was served the harassment/stay away order for 25 yards I with my Asperger’s brain decided I should measure so I know where I can and can’t go. Well as I’m measuring who comes around the corner , the girl. She turned around and I went a different way. I continued to measure, I have a field measuring app but I’ve been in fight flight or freeze for so long. I suffer from complex PTSD and I am a US Air Force veteran. This is not an excuse. So after she saw me measuring she took photos and went back to the courthouse same day but like 4 hours later. And MILKED it because I was in the Zoom call. I don’t lie and I can’t stand people who use the court for revenge. So the judge granted the order to be 150 yards.

These two have a history…

This time I heard my field measuring app and now I know where I can go. What’s so wrong here is she’s using my mental health against me. We used to be like family then we had a fall out after our mothers passed away. I get that she may be bitter. I’m also a little torn myself. I’m about to go back to college and this will hinder my student loans and also I’m about to open a small business this will also be a big hoop to try and get grants. Last time I had a run-in with the police I was 22 years old. I’m 35, she’s 34. I wish I could just make her grow up. Maybe I have some growth to do myself but she is holding me back by defaming my character to the rest of the cul-de-sac neighbors they drive by me all day. Which is whatever they do live here, but how can I prove this is malicious intent?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

And this individual has an idea…

It can be hard to keep your distance from someone who is clearly obsessed with you…

And that can be pretty darn scary, as well.

Good luck to her…it sound like she’s gonna need it.

She needs to get as far away from this woman as possible…