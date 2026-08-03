Her Mother Needs Major Surgery, So She Suggested She Give Less to Her Church to Help Cover It — The Family Got Upset

Well, this definitely wasn’t an easy conversation…

Because if there’s one thing that people don’t like to be lectured on, it’s their religion and how much it means to them.

But I guess you can’t blame a person for trying!

In this story, a woman opened up about how she tried to convince her mother that she shouldn’t be giving so much money to her church because she needs to have a big operation.

Was she out of line for bringing this up?

Check out her story and see what you think.

AITA for telling my family my mother should stop giving to her church? “I come from a fairly religious family and I, in short, am less so. Currently my mother who is divorced and disabled, is in need of a medical amputation. Her sole income is from government subsidies and alimony from my father who is still around, paying his part, but can be unpredictable.

This is terrible…

The current status is that she will need to likely have most of her leg removed due to being sepsis years ago, but for the time being her weight is such an issue that the procedure cannot happen until she loses weight. The goal is to have her lose about 50 pounds so that she can safely have the surgery. For context, the leg needing operating on has no knee from a prior surgery so the goal is to do an above the knee amputation so that when she has a prosthetic, she can also gain back a knee and all its functionality. Right now the short term goal is for her to get on GLP-1s to help her lose the weight and prepare for the surgery. I am happy to help pay for these meds as they are not fully paid for by her insurance. I will also likely be helping pay for her rehab after the surgery.

There’s one problem, as they see it…

I have learned that my mom is still giving $300 a month to her church, and I have said this either needs to stop or be reduced substantially. My family is saying that cannot happen. She barely attends the church anymore because of her condition and given the current state of needing to prioritize care and surgery prep I think the any money should be spent on her.

What are they gonna do now…?

This all boils down to a conversation with my brother who works at a church (separate from hers) that says we cannot tell her to spend less on church tithing. He and I are joint power of attorney on her spending and I really don’t want to get litigious on this matter. Sadly, it may come to that because out of the two of us, I am probably the one who has more of the means to support her financially through all of her medical and rehab needs. AITA for insisting that her tithing needs to temporarily stop or be substantially reigned in for the time being until she is fully past her medical care?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a single person who is dumbfounded when her friends insist couples count as one person when splitting a check.

And this reader also said she’s NTA.

I know how I feel about this story…

I don’t think she did anything wrong!

But old habits die hard, folks…

There’s a whole lot of drama going on in this family!