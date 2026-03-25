A Concert-Goer Couldn’t Find Her Friend At The Event, So She Decided To Leave And Go Home

If you’re a person who isn’t crazy about big crowds in the first place, then going to a concert alone and then not being able to find the friend you’re supposed to meet can be pretty anxiety-inducing.

That’s what happened to the woman who wrote the story below.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for leaving my friend at a concert? “I (29F) was asked by my friend to go to a concert with her because she didn’t want to go by herself and I said yes. On the day of the concert I had to work a 10 hour shift. Due to how far the concert was, I left straight after work. When I was 3 minutes away from the concert I called her and asked where she was so that way we can go in together. She stated she was inside getting food. I said ok, I’m parking the car. Mind you I got there 45 minutes before the concert even started. After going through security I texted her and ask where she was. She stated she had went to the floor where people were standing by the left exit sign. I said ok and was making my way down the stairs to the floor.

Where could she be?

I went by the exit sign and didn’t see her so I texted her letting her know I didn’t see her anywhere. I even walked to the other side where the second exit sign was and still did not see her. She texted me saying she is all the way in front on the floor and for me to just tell people excuse me and they would move.

She didn’t want to deal with this.

Mind you, it’s dark and I get really nervous and have bad anxiety when it comes to crowds and being around bunch of people I do not know. I am more of an introvert not an extrovert. I text her saying I’m down on the floor but I don’t see you anywhere I said excuse me to people but I still didn’t see her. I text her letting her know that my anxiety was getting to me and that I feel very weird and awkward. She kept texting saying LOL and that even though we aren’t next to each other at least we are in the same place. I felt very nervous, awkward, alone and way out of my comfort zone. She knows that when I get like this I will leave.

She decided it was time to go.

So I sent her text and said I can’t find you anywhere so I’m just going to head home I hope you have fun. On my way back home she text me 30 minutes later saying did you leave and I said yes. On the drive home I kept feeling like if you were going to drive there without me and enter the concert without me and get food without me and go down to the floor without me then what was the point of inviting me. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

She felt uncomfortable and decided it was time to dip out.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.