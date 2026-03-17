A Dad Gave A Boy Who Wet Himself A Pair Of His Daughter’s Pants To Borrow, And His Wife Got Upset With Him About It

You just never know how certain people are going to react in certain situations.

And sometimes it comes as a big surprise when someone you are close to responds in a way that completely catches you off guard.

In this story, a man explained what his wife did that left him a bit befuddled.

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for giving away a pair of pants my wife bought our daughter? “Our daughter and her friend were at our house when the little boy peed his pants. He did not have an extra pair of pants with him, so I asked our daughter to go get some pants for him from her room (they’re about the same size) while I helped him clean up. Our daughter brought me a pair of her pants. They were not fancy pants. They are the same kind she usually plays in. I gave the pants to the boy, and he put them on. I called his parents, and his dad came and picked him up. In my mind, none of this was a big deal. When my wife came home I told her what happened, again, thinking it wasn’t a big deal.

Here it comes…

My wife wants to know why he was given a pair of our daughter’s pants. I said there wasn’t any other option. She said he could have wrapped up in a towel until his parents arrived. Really? She asked what pants he was given. I described them. She was upset. She said she bought those pants and they were basically new.

What’s the big deal?

I said I’m sure the boy’s parents will wash and return them. She said why would I want our daughter to wear pants a boy wore commando? She looked disgusted when she asked me that. I think that’s ridiculous. Once clothes have been washed, who cares who wore them before and how they did? If you buy something from the thrift store you won’t know how it was worn before. She said that’s why she doesn’t buy things from the thrift store. Is this actually a big deal? I feel like it doesn’t matter at all, but she is frustrated with me.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another person didn’t hold back.

And this reader said he’s NTA.

This is a pretty strange thing to get upset about, don’t you think?

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.