A Dog Made A Clumsy Jump From A Stairwell And It Was Captured On Camera

You can never predict how a dog will behave…

And if you know, you know!

A woman named Rylee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she got a major surprise when her dog decided to act like a daredevil.

In the video, the dog appeared in an open space on stairs overlooking the living room…

And then he jumped off!

It was not the most graceful landing on the living room carpet.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Needless to say, my husband and I will be doing something about this open space this weekend…”

Rylee wrote in the caption, “It’s like he knew he already had a vet appointment today…”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user has a good idea…

This dog is straight-up RECKLESS.

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