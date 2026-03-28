March 28, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Dog Made A Clumsy Jump From A Stairwell And It Was Captured On Camera

by Matthew Gilligan

dog jumping off stairs

TikTok/@ryleenick

You can never predict how a dog will behave…

And if you know, you know!

A woman named Rylee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she got a major surprise when her dog decided to act like a daredevil.

dog jumping off stairs

TikTok/@ryleenick

In the video, the dog appeared in an open space on stairs overlooking the living room…

And then he jumped off!

dog jumping off stairs

TikTok/@ryleenick

It was not the most graceful landing on the living room carpet.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Needless to say, my husband and I will be doing something about this open space this weekend…”

Rylee wrote in the caption, “It’s like he knew he already had a vet appointment today…”

dog jumping off stairs

TikTok/@ryleenick

Check out the video.

@ryleenick

It’s like he knew he already had a vet appointment today… #puppy #wtf #ring #dog #parkour

♬ original sound – Nelly Furtado

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 10.01.32 AM A Dog Made A Clumsy Jump From A Stairwell And It Was Captured On Camera

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 10.01.44 AM A Dog Made A Clumsy Jump From A Stairwell And It Was Captured On Camera

And this TikTok user has a good idea…

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 10.02.11 AM A Dog Made A Clumsy Jump From A Stairwell And It Was Captured On Camera

This dog is straight-up RECKLESS.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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