A Homeowner’s Neighbor Gave Them A Hard Time About Where They Parked Their Cars, So They Parked In Front Of His House And He Had To Move His Vehicles All The Time

Don’t let me park in front of my house? Now you can’t either. “My house is at the head of a T intersection. Basically, theres a street that faces my house. My family had three cars: two normal cars and an older car that was a little more beat up, clear coat damage, not ugly but definitely not a jewel. Our driveway held two cars, so old car and normal car 1 shared the driveway and normal car 2 parked on the street. One day a new neighbor knocked on our door and demanded we moved our car because it was was “blocking” the intersection.

Nope!

We refused and said we had been parking there for a couple of years. They called the police and they basically sided with them. We were sure it was wrong, but we had a solution. Compliance: New neighbors also had three cars.

Here you go!

We took the old car and parked in smack in front of new neighbor’s house, such that they couldn’t park behind it because of a hydrant and parking in front of the car blocked their own driveway. Of course they asked us to move it, which we refused. They ended up parking in front of their own driveway, which would result in a car shuffle if someone had to leave and their car wasn’t out front They eventually knocked on our door again and apologized. They had printed copy of local parking laws, basically showing that we could park in front of our house. Turns out it was a stressful moving and buying experience for them. We’re cool now.”

