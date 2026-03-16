A New Guy Joins A Small IT Team, But When He Keeps Coming Up With Nonsensical “Solutions” And Blaming The Clients, They Realize He Lied On His Resume

Most people need some time to adjust to a new job, but others simply lied on their resume and are winging it. How can you differentiate?

Well, if they keep acting like the guy on this story, they probably lied on their resume.

Keep reading for the full story!

Guy who lied on his CV We had a guy join our IT team, only 5 of us for a company of about 1000 around the country. He was meant to be an escalation point for myself and another member so we didn’t have to go so high up for help. Dude was so bad I couldn’t believe it.

They still needed help after talking to him.

He didn’t understand how AD worked or 365 or anything. He’s shipping out laptops without power supplies, he’s setting up phones without MDM on them, he’s creating accounts on the wrong domain… He spent like a day changing the settings on an iPad so it looks “pretty” and “easy” for the users (despite our guide telling us to STANDARDIZE as much as possible to provide easier support).

But it gets better/worse.

Anyway this is the funniest one. A user had a problem with her printer so he went to the user and checked on her PC. He decided to image (it’s like a factory reset) her PC. Slightly disgruntled, the user logs back in an hour later and the printer is still not working… She politely logged a ticket asking for help.

Her problem wasn’t solved and apparently it was her fault.

He walks over there and tells her she doesn’t know what she’s talking about and that she is not IT! >:S GRRR He checks the printer, no messages, he checks the PC… GRRRR He images the PC AGAIN. Walks away and leaves for the day. Leaves a note in the ticket saying that he has imaged the PC and that the user is annoying?? WTH?

They had to solve the issue since he didn’t know how to.

User can’t print the next day at which point he escalates it backwards to me? (he is meant to be senior to me by about $15,000). User had just been selecting the wrong printer as our printers are not easy to identify by names… (fixed that). Printed and was success. She then asked about her acrobat pro which I had to reinstall, reset her account password and login, some macros for excel needed to be set up, she spent the rest of the day getting her bookmarks back, and getting the PC back to how she liked it. Felt bad for her, at least she hadn’t saved work on C: because he just imaged it without even asking her, lol!

How did he get this job after his interview?! He should work in marketing.

How did Reddit react to this?

Someone shares a similar experience.

This person has questions!

Lazy doctor energy.

Another baffling experience.

How to lie on your resume 101:

At the end of the day, it’s the boss’s problem.

This guy is a huge liability waiting to happen.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.