A Person Isn’t Getting Enough Time To Decompress After Work, So They Told Their Roommates They Need To Be Alone To Relax

Everyone is different, but there are some folks among us who need some serious time alone to recharge their batteries after spending time with others.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

But some folks are bound to take it personally…

In today’s story, a person explained what’s going on with their roommates as a result of their needing alone time.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for asking my roommates to stop bothering me when I ask for alone time? “I live with two roommates and we usually get along. We split rent and bills evenly and haven’t had major issues.

They need to chill out after work…

The problem is that after work, I sometimes need quiet time to decompress. When that happens, I go to my room, close the door, and clearly say I need some space.

This is pretty darn annoying.

Even then, they come knocking, come into my room without waiting for a response or try to pull me into conversations because they are bored, I have explained multiple times that it’s not personal and that I just need alone time sometimes. Recently, I asked more firmly for them to stop interrupting me when I say I need space. They got upset and said I’m being rude, antisocial, pushy and that living with roommates means being available and part of the household. Now things are awkward, and they’re acting like I’m the problem. AITA for asking my roommates to respect my need for personal space?”

There’s nothing wrong with needing some alone time to decompress!

