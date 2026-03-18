A Person Refused To Continue Eating After They Found Glass In Their Food, But Their Mom Gave Them A Hard Time About It

We’ve all heard about moms and dads that can be less-than-sympathetic sometimes, but this is on another level!

A person told readers how their mom reacted when they found something in their food that could have potentially done some serious damage.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA? Didn’t finish my food because I glass in it. “I was eating rice with my parents and sister as usual when I bit into something hard.

Whoa!

I pulled it out and it was literally a thumb sized shard of glass! I was so shocked to be honest. I showed it to my parents and told them I lost my appetite.

What?!?!

My mom was trying to convince me to continue eating. Just chew and be careful. I refused to eat and I told them they shouldn’t eat the rice anymore as well. I felt like I could’ve seriously injured myself if I swallowed it. Who knows if there were smaller glass shards in the rice.

You can’t win with some people…

My mom got mad at me for wasting food and she made me feel like I was being dramatic. Everyone else continued to eat like nothing happened. I’m just so shocked at how can you wash rice without feeling the glass? I also researched how one woman passed away from swallowing glass shards that were in a pickle jar. AITA? Was I overreacting?”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person was shocked.

Another individual said they’re NTA.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question.

And this reader said they’re NTA.

This person’s mom sounds like she might have a screw loose…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.