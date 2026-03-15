March 15, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Sweet Dog Got All Dressed Up And Surprised His Grandma On Valentine’s Day

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with an older woman

TikTok/@chewythenewfie

Folks, this video is guaranteed to melt your heart.

It went viral on TikTok for good reason: it’s adorable!

And it shows the unique connection between humans and dogs.

woman walking down stairs

TikTok/@chewythenewfie

The video’s text overlay reads, “Another year surprising his Grandma in a tux on Valentine’s morning.”

The text continued, “Her husband passed 30 years ago and he stepped in.”

The woman walked down the stairs in her house and she was greeted by a dog named Chewy.

dog sitting by a door

TikTok/@chewythenewfie

Chewy was all dressed up and had balloons and a bag of gifts for the woman.

The woman walked over and showed him some love.

The video’s caption reads, “He doesn’t play about Grandma.”

woman with a dog

TikTok/@chewythenewfie

Here’s the video.

@chewythenewfie

He doesn’t play about Grandma 🥹😭❤️

♬ original sound – 💋🎧

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

Here’s a great photo of these two!

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.39.58 PM A Sweet Dog Got All Dressed Up And Surprised His Grandma On Valentines Day

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.40.09 PM A Sweet Dog Got All Dressed Up And Surprised His Grandma On Valentines Day

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 03 01 at 1.40.21 PM A Sweet Dog Got All Dressed Up And Surprised His Grandma On Valentines Day

You can tell that these two are the best of friends!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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