A Sweet Dog Got All Dressed Up And Surprised His Grandma On Valentine’s Day

Folks, this video is guaranteed to melt your heart.

It went viral on TikTok for good reason: it’s adorable!

And it shows the unique connection between humans and dogs.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Another year surprising his Grandma in a tux on Valentine’s morning.”

The text continued, “Her husband passed 30 years ago and he stepped in.”

The woman walked down the stairs in her house and she was greeted by a dog named Chewy.

Chewy was all dressed up and had balloons and a bag of gifts for the woman.

The woman walked over and showed him some love.

The video’s caption reads, “He doesn’t play about Grandma.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

Here’s a great photo of these two!

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

You can tell that these two are the best of friends!

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