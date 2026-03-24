A Teenager’s Mother Won’t Stop Telling Her How Much She’s Disappointed Her, And She’s Distraught About It

Life is tough enough for teenagers, and when they have problems at home, things get even more complicated.

In today’s story, a teenage girl who’s going through a hard time asked if she’s to blame for how her mom views her.

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not meeting my mother’s expectations? “I (F15) and my mother love each other, that I know. She’s amazing but she does stuff I don’t like sometimes…but I love her and she does a lot of very nice things for me.

Nobody likes to be compared to someone else…

When I was 11, she started comparing me to other kids. My cousins, friends, and her coworkers’ children. It hurt me, but she never acted like it was wrong and later forgot about it, so I thought it was a normal and healthy thing for mothers to do. Around that time, I started middle school and my grades were amazing, never below 16/20 in any subject.

But things changed…

However, by the third year, my mental health got much worse for reasons I couldn’t identify, and it affected my focus, energy, and ability to do things. My grades were still okay, but in subjects I disliked I dropped from 16 to around 12/20, and in Arabic, math, and physics they fell a lot, to about 4–8/20 compared to previous years. This made my mom very angry, and she started comparing me even more.

She was getting desperate.

In my last year of middle school, my grades dropped and I sometimes cheated just to pass. Now in my second year of high school, I suspect I may have undiagnosed ADHD or autism I’m not saying it because its trendy. I’m saying that because I’m sure I have at least SOMETHING. but bringing it up to my mother only caused fights, as she insists it’s impossible because I can speak and I’m her child. This worsened my mental health, making me feel like I was 11 again during puberty and middle school, and the decline brought back serious thoughts about you know what that I almost acted on 3 times.

This is pretty sad…

I love my mother but she keeps saying stuff like “I wish I had a daughter that loved me”, “I wish my daughter would always be on my side” “I wish you were as smart what do other kids have that you don’t,” etc. Plus she keeps fighting with my dad over stupid stuff and I’m not gonna shy away from saying that she is the reason number one for almost ALL of those fights so I defend my dad but she gets mad at me then.

She’s getting a lot of mixed messages.

I’m just very confused about what she wants because one day she parades me around and other days she tells our family and coworkers that I disrespect her or that I’m not smart, or that I’m too distracted to the point where some of her friends DEFENDED ME instead of my mother. Is that normal? AITA for fighting with my mom about this and not living up to the reputation of my mom and the one she wants me to have?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this reader offered some advice.

This teenager is getting a lot of grief for being so young…

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.