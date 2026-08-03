“Save Some for the Rest of Us”: Woman Puts Cousin’s Teen Son on Blast for Hoarding Dinner—and Her Dad Is Furious

Hey, kid, save some for the rest of us!

Let me ask you a question: have you ever been at a meal with a group of people and one person eats WAY too much food and doesn’t take the other diners into consideration?

I sure have!

And it’s pretty rude…even if the person in question happens to be young.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she decided to put a teenager in his place because he wasn’t leaving enough food for the rest of the folks at this particular gathering.

Let’s see what’s going on here!

AITA for telling a kid he’s eating too much? “I was on vacation with my cousin and her kid (18M). On the last night we had homemade fajitas. We usually eat a lot and therefore make a few pounds of them. After they are cooked we slice them up to where you only can fit a few slices in a tortilla.

Slow down, Tex!

My cousin’s son had about 10 slices of fajita meet on one tortilla. For context a few in my mind is like 3 or 4. Now I’m not knocking how much he is eating but he left only a little left when everyone else, 5 other people, hadn’t had any. I jokingly said “did ya get enough?” He laughed. I looked at my father because I didn’t know what to do.

Well, she wasn’t lying…

He motioned for me to say something so I said that he had too much meat because everyone else needed to eat and he didn’t leave enough. He got mad and stormed off. I feel bad. AITA?”

Check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person agreed.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who got family pushback after gifting jewelry to her stepdaughter.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, that didn’t go over too well, did it?

But she was pretty fired up about this!

Hey, people shouldn’t mess around when it comes to fajitas, okay?

Maybe this kid needed a bit of a wake-up call…