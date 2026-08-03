“Enjoy the Empty Site”: Trucker Drives Off With Delivery After Construction Guy Yells at Him

I’ve talked in previous articles about people in different professions who should be listened to and not messed with.

Electricians, IT workers, the list goes on and on.

The reason I say that is because these folks typically know what they’re talking about AND if you give them a hard time, your life is gonna get a lot harder.

Another group of folks to put in that category is truck drivers.

These kings of the road have tough jobs and it’s best to stay out of their way and let them do their thing.

Because if you don’t, they’ll show no mercy!

Check out how this truck driver dealt with a guy who threw a fit and gave him a hard time.

Manager screws up construction site and makes company pay up more. “I’m a truck driver that does long runs (one way is over 2,000 miles). My dispatch asked me to take a hot load from east coast to west coast. Me being a good worker, I took it up and my dispatch knows that I will get to receiver as fast as it possible in a lawful manner running full time down to zero hours, zero minutes at the end of my day (by law allowed only 11 hours of driving before 10 hours of sleep).

He nailed it!

I get to my receiver about 15 minutes before appointment time. It’s a construction site. Talk to one guy and he says “just back up over there and we will get you unloaded”. I comply and get my truck into position and start backing up. At this point manager runs out and screams “what are you doing, why didn’t you talk to me first?” I told him “that guy right there told me to back up right away so they can get materials ASAP.” He screams that “you had to talk to me and wasn’t allowed to move before his approval”.

What was this all about…?

I’m thinking “I’m not getting paid enough to deal with this and better talk to dispatch about this one”. Already got forced back to a shoulder (I drive 18 wheeler, 72 feet). Talked to my dispatch about this load and how they were treating me. This guy runs up to me and screams “why are you were telling lies about me, you are a just a driver and better obey what I say”. I’m mad and decide to do my petty revenge on him. I know how important my load is, so I just start my truck up. Tell cops “block off the road for me please” and they agree. Start pulling off as the manager runs up to the truck and says “you can’t leave with this load because we need it.”

LOL.

I tell him “try and stop an 80,000 pound truck”. It was also in downtown area, so big trucks aren’t that welcome there. Called my dispatch and told them to pull footage from my dash cam about the action of the manager. Also I’m not going back at all and I’m not unhooking trailer for delivery (so another company has to come out with another truck/trailer combo and crew to shift all of the load). Customer had to pay extra for everything and video with sound got sent to the builder. Haven’t seen that guy on my next deliveries and received $500 for my troubles.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Well, this guy probably regrets this outburst, don’t you think?

You better believe it!

And I bet he got into a ton of trouble for behaving that way and screwing up this job.

A word to the wise…never mess with a truck driver!