March 31, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Traveler Showed Off What She Wore Every Night On A Cruise Trip

by Matthew Gilligan

woman on a cruise ship

TikTok/@macyemily01

If you’re gonna go on a cruise, you gotta STRUT YOUR STUFF.

A woman named Macy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the different outfits her mom wore every night when they took a trip on a cruise.

woman on a cruise ship

TikTok/@macyemily01

In the video’s text overlay, Macy wrote, “POV: What my mum wore each night on our cruise.”

Her mom showed off nine different outfits and it’s safe to say that she was dressed to kill!

woman on a cruise ship

TikTok/@macyemily01

It looks like this lady is ready for the runway!

The video’s caption reads, “This was her idea. Show her some love!”

woman on a cruise ship

TikTok/@macyemily01

Here’s the video.

@macyemily01

this was her idea. show her some love! #fyp#cruiseoutfits#ideas#cruisep+o

♬ Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix) – MOLIY & Skillibeng & Shenseea

And this is what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.22.41 PM A Traveler Showed Off What She Wore Every Night On A Cruise Trip

Another viewer has a theory…

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.23.09 PM A Traveler Showed Off What She Wore Every Night On A Cruise Trip

And this individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 27 at 12.23.29 PM A Traveler Showed Off What She Wore Every Night On A Cruise Trip

She was lookin’ pretty sharp!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

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