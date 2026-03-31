A Traveler Showed Off What She Wore Every Night On A Cruise Trip

If you’re gonna go on a cruise, you gotta STRUT YOUR STUFF.

A woman named Macy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the different outfits her mom wore every night when they took a trip on a cruise.

In the video’s text overlay, Macy wrote, “POV: What my mum wore each night on our cruise.”

Her mom showed off nine different outfits and it’s safe to say that she was dressed to kill!

It looks like this lady is ready for the runway!

The video’s caption reads, “This was her idea. Show her some love!”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer has a theory…

And this individual was impressed.

She was lookin’ pretty sharp!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!