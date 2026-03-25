A Woman’s Roommate Wants Her To Spend Time With Her Puppy When She’s Not There, But She Refused Because She’s Allergic To Dogs

Living with a roommate can be trying on the best of days, and if there’s a communication problem, let’s just say that things can get complicated in a hurry.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she and her roommate are at odds…over a puppy.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for telling my roommate she can’t bring her new puppy into my side of our apartment? “I (24F) live with my roommate (25F) in a two-bedroom apartment. She just got a puppy and has been asking if it can stay inside my side of the apartment sometimes, when she is out at work and I am at home, etc.

Ummmm, no.

I love dogs, but I have severe allergies, and even a short time around a puppy can makes me quite sick. She got upset when I said no, arguing that it’s “just for a little while” and that the puppy needs socialization. I tried explaining my allergies, but she says I’m overreacting.

And now, there’s drama.

Now she’s been avoiding me and leaving passive-aggressive notes about me “not being flexible.” AITA for prioritizing my health over her puppy?”

And here’s what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person made some good points.

And that poor little puppy is just stuck in the middle…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.