An Awful Driver Disrespected His Parking Space And Car Door, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands

There is a statistic that shows most cities have more space for cars than people- yet parking is still always a nightmare.

What would you do if a fellow parker starting acting a little suspicious around your vehicle? One guy recently squashed this himself, then felt bad about it later on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA For having this car towed

I live in an apartment and I have two parking spots, but I only use one.

There is VERY clear signage that your car will be towed if you park in that spot.

Good to get ahead of any misunderstandings.

I usually just leave a note or something on the car if I notice they’ve parked there more than once, and I always check with my neighbors first to make sure it wasn’t one of their guests or something.

But a few days ago, a different car parked in my spot, then coincidentally someone tried to break into my car.

Yikes, that would be enough to spook anyone.

They also left a weird mark on my door, so I’m afraid they’re planning on coming back or something.

I bought a dash cam, but it didn’t work with my outlets.

Anyway, this car has been parked here since last night.

That seems like a fair enough time to warrant getting involved.

I waited out by my car for 30 minutes to see if anyone would see or something.

My spot is right outside my window, so I opened it to hear and stayed up until 3 am to see if anyone would come to the car.

I just went ahead and called the towing company, because I’m also annoyed that they parked on the line.

It’s paranoia, but it makes sense.

Like if you’re parking illegally, don’t park in two spots at the same time?

I don’t know, I feel like a jerk because I don’t technically need the spot.

But I’m also not trying to get my car broken into.

Also a valid perspective.

I probably wouldn’t report it if they were parked there during the day, but overnight is different.

Parking spots are expensive here and I’m paying for this in my rent.

AITAH?

Parking spots can bring out the absolute worst in people. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in here.

Most of the comments unanimously agreed.



Others offered tangible advice.



One person made a good point.



Another offered an alternative solution.



Ultimately, he was just encouraged to let it go.



This parking war was one worth starting.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.