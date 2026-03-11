Boyfriend Never Helped His Girlfriend Around The House And Expected Her To Only Cook What He Likes, So Now They’ve Broken Into A Fight Over Household Chores

Caring too much for your partners can also backfire and this story is a proof of that!

AITA if I just tell my boyfriend if he wants food a certain way he should just cook it himself? I feel like I am being unreasonable because I know his response will be like “seriously? you don’t even make this tiny effort to make things like I want them?” but it’s not about that at all.

I love making efforts to make him happy, I mean, I clean the house all by myself every week just so he doesn’t have to worry about that (we both work full-time, I just have a better schedule than he does, he clocks out at 7pm every week day and I at 5pm which means I always get home earlier and I just clean the house on fridays). We have the unspoken chores duties that is “I cook, he cleans the dishes.” But a lot of times, I also clean the dishes as I am cooking to take that load off of him as well. I just like to make him happy with stuff like this. It’s less stuff he has to worry about and then we can just go relax together or go do our hobbies.

The thing that we bicker a lot about though and I HATE it is food. I just have this thing about food where I am very wary of eating healthy and nutritious. I wouldn’t label myself a vegetarian but I do follow a plant-based diet at home. And he’s been super on board with everything I eat, I cook plant-based and he, of course, eats. And he always tells me if he likes the dish or if he absolutely hates it. And I take it into account, like he says he’s not fond of edamame so I stopped cooking edamame. He says he doesn’t like peas so I’ve never even cooked peas in the house ever.

But I am very mindful of finding replacements that are just as nutritious, like brussel sprouts, that he really likes, or green beans that he adores, and cabbage and etc. But more and more during our five years together he has been getting so much more demanding with food. He plays the “I let us eat plant-based at home” to basically demand and run through all the ingredients I use for a dish because when I try to say “hey, I’m cooking and doing my best and if you like the end result of the dish, what does it matter what ingredients I use?”.

But he shuts it completely down by saying “I am super accomodating by letting us eat your diet of plant-based, I ask for nothing, so you can’t even do this one thing I am asking of you?”. Which just makes me feel bad and like I am stuck in this situation and really can’t say anything because I know I will sound ungrateful because he was accomodating by accepting my plant-based diet. He has asked me to put potatoes in my vegetable soups (I never used to before) and I do that for him. But it’s never enough because all he wants IN the soup is potatoes, onions, leeks, NOTHING else.

I always try and make soup more nutritious by adding some vegetables that mix well with what the base is (like if I am doing a spinach and chickpea soup, I know carrots and pumpkin will pair well with that, and if I am doing a watercress soup, I add cauliflower in the puree because you really cant taste it and it just ups the nutritious value. But he just loses his cool because I add cauliflower and not just potatoes… idk

