Call Center Employee Tried To Resolve Customer’s Inquiry About A Negative Credit Report, So He Reminded The Customer About His Missed Payments

Financial responsibility can mean very different things to different people.

The following story involves a call center employee who received a call from a customer.

The customer was questioning a mark on his credit report, so he reviewed the account and discovered the customer had never made a single payment on his car loan.

Yikes! Let’s take a closer look.

“You got the car back so what’s the problem?” I worked in a call center for a bank. My man called in. He was wondering why something from us is showing up on his credit report and negatively impacting him. I looked him up.

This employee reminded the customer that he hadn’t made a single payment.

Me: “Well, sir, you defaulted on a vehicle loan.” Customer: “Yeah, I got the car loan from you last year.” Me: “And you never made a single payment.” Customer: “Right. I only needed the car for a few months so I let you repo it after I was done.

The customer argued that they got the car back anyway.

Customer: “Y’all got the car back, so what’s the problem?” I wish I had, in any aspect of my life, such confidence with which these people spoke about things so completely wrong in their own existence.

Lol. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a different, but quite similar, version. Lol.

This person found the guy’s perspective amusing.

Someone who works at a collections company speaks up.

And lastly, short and simple.

Confidence is powerful, but sometimes, it’s completely misplaced.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.