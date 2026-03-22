Caring Dad Told His Son To Stand Up For Himself Against The Bullies In His School, And Threatened The Principal For Not Taking Any Action

This dad proves how standing up for your kids can always go a long way!

Find out how he dealt with his kid being bullied at school.

AITAH for explaining the consequences of his actions to my son? My family lives in Canada. This is important. My kid was being bullied at school. He is a big kid and I have always told him to resolve his problems with words. I’ve told him to report bullying to teachers, and if they don’t listen to tell the principal.

This is where it gets tricky…

Also to tell me and his mom so we can follow up. My son’s after school program is a taekwondo class. Also important. He’s been in taekwondo since he was in kindergarten. He also plays hockey. There are a group of kids at his school that have been mean to my kid and his friends. My kid did the right thing and told the teacher monitoring recess. She told him that the kids were new to Canada and that they didn’t know how to fit in yet.

UH OH…

He went to the principal and got told pretty much the same thing. So he told his mom. She wanted to go confront the parents and she likely would have ended up in custody. She’s Irish. Like real Irish from Ireland not Marky Mark Irish. I told her I would take care of it. I made an appointment to talk to the principal and teacher along with my son. I went into the meeting with a simple goal. To stop the bullying. The principal and teacher both tried the same excuse on me. That these kids were newcomers and they weren’t fully aware of how Canada was different from their home country and what they saw on American TV.

That’s INSANE!

I asked what was being done to stop it. They said they had talked to the boys. I asked if the parents had been brought in and talked to. He said no. Okay. So I turned to my kid and I explained that in Canada kids under twelve years old CANNOT be charged with a crime. In fact they can’t even be arrested. Worst case scenario if anything happened he might have to do some community service. The principal and teacher went crazy telling me that I can’t tell him that. I asked them if I was lying? They both shut up. I pointed to them and told my kid to remember that they didn’t say I was wrong.

She simply wanted her kid to fight back!

I told him to tell me in a week if he was still being bullied. My understanding is that all the bullies parents were called in and told to control their children. The bullies were also given library detention instead of recess for a month. I’m satisfied with the result but the teacher and principal seemed upset. My wife thinks I should have given him the information privately.

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why were the teacher and the principal defending bullying in the first place?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user loves how bullying in this school ended fast enough.

This user thinks the wife might have missed the point!

This user knows this guy did the right thing by making it clear to the teacher and the principal.

Exactly! This user knows the teachers should have handled the problem before any threats.

This user supports the son standing up for himself against bullying!

Somebody’s being really smart here!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.