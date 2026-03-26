Casino Players Were Banned From Switching Dice Mid-Roll, So They Thought Of A Creative Way To Break The Rule And Make The Craps Dealers Work Harder

Casino rules are meant to keep games fair and moving smoothly.

The following story involves an employee who handles craps tables.

As a rule, players were not allowed to switch dice mid-roll, but players found a loophole to break this rule, adding extra hassle for dealers like him.

Let’s take a closer look!

MC at the craps table Generally, in casinos with tables, they have a craps or dice game. These tables have five dice. The player chooses two to throw. The other three are spares and make it obvious if two dice ever get switched out.

Some players want to switch dice in the middle of a roll.

If the player accidentally throws out any dice, they are replaced from the other three. This is done so the game does not slow down while the thrown-out die is retrieved. Dice get thrown off the table all the time. Some players are superstitious and want to switch dice in the middle of a roll.

But they are not allowed to do this.

Management did not like this. They made a rule about not being able to switch dice after you select them. So now, when a player wants new dice, they intentionally throw their dice off the table. It’s impossible to tell if it was intentional because it happens all the time.

So instead, they throw the dice off the table.

It happens even if they are not trying to throw the dice off the table. This is more work for us bottom-level craps dealers. We are the victims of the players’ MC with no consequences for management.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and simple.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a personal thought from this person.

Finally, this person shares a funny experience.

If you can’t bend the rules for the players, the players create creative ways to bend the rules.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.