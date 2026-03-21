Client Agency Complained That None Of The Computers Could Log Into The System, But A Tech Support Worker Soon Found Out They Unplugged The Server

Some people haven’t got a clue what they are doing when it comes to technology.

In this story, a tech support worker received a call from a client complaining that none of the computers could log in to the system. When she went to the site, she quickly discovered the source of the problem.

Read the full story below.

This PC isn´t used by anybody, so we can unplug it My mum worked in 1990s in this firm as a server tech support. Also, I’m not from the US, but Czech Republic. One day, she received a call from one of the state agencies, that their system is not working at all. So she drove to the town to investigate. The conversation looked something like this: M (mum): So, what is the problem? W (office worker): I can turn on the computer, but I can’t even log in. This happens to all of us on all of the computers. M confirms that it is true and goes to see the server

The tech support realized what the problem was, and it happened again.

When she walks in, she can see a dark server, with cloth and coffee pot on it. Not to mention table and chairs in the super small room. M: Why did you unplug the server? W: Oh, we thought, that it’s not needed since nobody works on this computer. And this is the only air-conditioned room in the building, so we made it our rest area. The outcome: This happened again few weeks later. This time, mum was able to determine by phone, they replaced server with a fridge.

I wouldn’t be surprised if it became a regular occurrence.

Other people are piping up in the comments on Reddit.

This person appreciates the story.

Here’s a valid comment.

Here’s an idea.

A hilarious remark from this user.

And this person has something to say.

Patience with tech-illiterate people is crucial in tech support.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.