Colleget Student Gets A Parking Ticket For Not Attaching Her Parking Permit, But She Argues That She Followed The Rules

Imagine being a college student and needing a parking permit to park your car on campus. Would you follow the rules about how to attach the permit to your car, or would you be more creative?

In this story, one college student is more creative, and it lands her a parking ticket.

Keep reading to see whether or not she ends up having to pay the parking ticket.

University parking rules; I don’t make them, I just follow them Back in the mid 90s when I attended college, parking permits were required for all cars to park at my school. The stated requirement was that the permit had to be attached to the windshield with its own backing (the permit had an adhesive backing to use when affixing to the windshield). Taping the permit to the windshield was explicitly not allowed.

This student followed the rules but still got a ticket.

When I got my permit I took some clear plastic wrap and wrapped it around the middle of the permit, leaving just a sliver of the permit’s sticky backing at the top and bottom of the permit. I then attached the permit to the windshield of my car. Later I got a parking ticket from my university for taping my parking permit to the windshield of my windshield. Of course, I appealed the ticket.

It doesn’t matter what you meant. It only matters what the rules actually say.

When I went to the window to explain how I creatively attached the permit, the clerk said “that’s not what we meant.” I replied, “I don’t care about what you meant. I care about what was written. The permit is attached to the windshield with it’s own backing.” Surprisingly, the ticket was dropped and I never had another issue.

I’m a little confused why OP didn’t just stick the permit to the window as directed. What’s the deal with the plastic wrap?

