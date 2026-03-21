Couple Has Tickets To Attend A Concert, But The HOA President Claims They Have To Volunteer At The HOA BBQ Instead

Imagine living in an HOA, and there’s an annual community BBQ that’s put on by the HOA. Would you make it a priority to go, or would you rather do something else besides eat hotdogs with your neighbors?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they disagree about how to handle it. They don’t really want to go to the BBQ, but the HOA president is practically forcing them to go.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not wanting us going to a HoA mandated BBQ to volunteer I’m in a debate with my husband (M57) over this. So every year during the summer my neighborhood HOA has a BBQ and tbh nobody goes to it. About once a week my neighborhood HOA has a meeting and today during this weeks meeting we talked about our summer BBQ and we did headvote to see who was going. Over 120 live in my neighborhood and this is the thing nobody goes to this yearly BBQ.

Most people don’t want to go.

When we took votes to see who was going only 31 said they would, meaning us and the 89 others on our street did not want to go. After the meeting our head of HOA my neighbor Tim asks me (M56) to volunteer. And i said no. Every year our BBQ is on the same day the and that is the 15th of July, and the 15th aint good.

They have somewhere else to go that day.

This afternoon he gets an email saying that every one of the volunteers is mandated to go. And we cant go because me and my husband have tickets to the Ed Sheerran concert in Detroit. We told tim that and he said we could be kicked out of the HOA if we dont go. And for starters he is our the president of the HOA AITA?

The HOA should just cancel the BBQ. They shouldn’t force people to go who don’t want to be there. That defeats the purpose. How about they cancel the BBQ and let members submit alternate ideas about what to do instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here are two reasons they don’t need to be worried about getting kicked out of the HOA.

Here’s another vote for not falling for the HOA president’s power trip.

It might mean being kicked out of their home.

Here’s a suggestion for how to respond.

There’s no point in throwing a BBQ that nobody wants to attend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.