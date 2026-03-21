Couple Who Lives Together Splits Who Pays For What Bill, But When The Boyfriend Pays The HOA Bill Late, He Thinks They Should Both Be Responsible For Paying The Fee

Imagine living with your significant other and splitting up the bills so that you each pay certain bills. If your partner failed to pay one of the bills he was responsible for on time, would you be willing to help pay the late fee, or would you think that’s entirely your partner’s responsibility?

In this story, one couple finds themselves in this situation, and they disagree about who should pay the late fee.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not helping my bf pay his HOA bill? I am in a bind here, so bf and I have been living together for a year now. We split the bills, so he pays his mortgage, light, wifi, and 2 HOAs (one quarterly, the other is monthly) I pay for 2 car insurance, his credit card bill, my phone bill, and groceries.

Her boyfriend isn’t as punctual as she is when it comes to paying bills.

I also have him under my work health ins/eye ins and dental ins so I take a huge pay cut because the amount taken for it, is after tax and not pre-taxed on my bi-monthly paycheck (For example: if my paycheck is supposed $1000 after taxes, I will only get $500 due to all the insurances’ being deducted after taxes and such).

Because of this, I do my best to always have money in the bank and save to get all the bills paid on time. I have autopay set up as well and I know my due dates for everything so I always know what is getting paid on what date. The other day he told me he is paying the city HOA late every month so instead of paying $300 he pays a $50 late fee on top of it, and he also admitted he doesn’t know when the quarterly HOA is due.

She doesn’t want to help him pay the late fees.

I was furious because he didn’t communicate this at all until now when he is behind on both HOAs. So after he confessed I told him point blank I will not be helping him pay that. Now he’s mad and called me an AH because he’s stressing over money and he knows I have the means to help him a little but I told him he’s grown and has to call and get due dates for the bills owed and actually pay them, I can’t be his keeper for these types of things. It’s been a few days and I am starting to feel guilty because I could help him however I am still upset that he waited for things to be this late to tell me he needs help. AITA?

They’ve come up with an odd way of splitting bills, but as far as her question, I don’t think she should help pay the late fees. It was his responsibility, and he paid late. It’s on him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It’s his fault there’s a late fee.

I tend to agree with this comment.

It is weird that she’s paying his credit card.

Exactly!

Splitting all the bills would be a better deal.

Her boyfriend is trying to take advantage of her generosity.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.