Coworkers Start Spraying Perfume and Hairspray at Their Desks, So She Asks HR to Send a Building-Wide Email

When two new coworkers moved into the cubicles nearby, everything seemed normal at first. But soon the heavy perfume started, and then the aerosol sprays at their desks.

What began as annoying headaches quickly turned into migraines and even breathing issues, forcing her to use her inhaler during the workday.

Read on for the story.

AITA for asking HR to send a generalized email to the whole building asking people to be mindful of perfume / aerosol spray use? Recently two women moved into the two open cubicles in front of my desk at work. They seem polite but we’re not in the same department so I haven’t talked to them very much (everyone’s busy all day not a lot of opportunities for chatting outside of your team, etc.) Lately when they come in now though they’ve been absolutely COVERED in perfume. For weeks it’s been giving me a migraine all day but I didn’t want to cause an issue / potentially offend / embarrass anyone so I haven’t said anything. Unfortunately last week they both turned it up several notches and have been spraying perfumes and hairsprays while at their desks.

Everyone hold your noses.

My migraines got a lot worse and I actually had a reaction and couldn’t breathe for a few hours and needed my inhaler. I didn’t say anything to my coworkers but I quietly submitted an email to HR just asking if they could send a generalized email to the building so no one was targeted and again as I mentioned earlier, potentially embarrassed or offended. HR agreed and as soon as the email went out my teammates started messaging in a work chat asking who snitched.

Wow.

I definitely don’t want to tell anyone I was the one who submitted the request because I feel extremely embarrassed. I would have just dealt with the migraines but not being able to breathe wasn’t very fun and really messed up my workday. I’m worried if it does come out it was me people will judge me for it. AITA here?

Redditors were all in agreement: NTA.

This person says the company should have a scent policy.

This person can relate.

And this person says not to feel guilty at all…gotta be able to breathe!

When someone can’t breathe at their desk, asking for less perfume isn’t snitching…it’s survival.

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