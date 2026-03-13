Daughter Tried To Break A Dysfunctional Cycle By Getting Professional Therapy, But Her Mother Accused Her Of Tearing The Family Apart

Seeking therapy shouldn’t feel like betrayal.

But when one young woman pursued professional help for possible bipolar disorder, her mother reacted with anger and told her to move out if she was so miserable living there.

She never expected a step towards stability to turn into a fight about loyalty.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for going to therapy I (18F) am a first-generation Australian. My mum (51F) is Mexican but refuses to share her culture and language with me because she does not talk to her family.

As a result, the two don’t communicate, and it only exacerbates her mental health concerns.

This leads to us having a lot of misunderstandings because I know nothing about her values. For most of my life, I have struggled deeply with my mental health since I was 8. I’ve had really intense manic and depressive episodes, some lasting years.

So one day, she finally takes a step in the right direction.

I recently decided to start going to therapy because I have a lot of trauma around experiencing my own mental health. Many therapists have suggested I might have bipolar. Unfortunately, I live regionally, so they were not able to support my needs.

She knows she needs to seek support elsewhere, but her mother isn’t any help.

Well, I’m terrified to be unstable again and decided to go to a new practice that might be able to help me. I told my mum because she kept asking where I was going, and she became furious.

Her mother seems to take her request very personally.

She basically told me if I was so miserable living with her, I should just leave like her and never come back. I really love my mum, and she’s not really ever been this intense before. I don’t know what I did.

This is a much different reaction than she expected.

I thought she would have been fine with it because she’s literally a social worker. I don’t know what to do. AITA?

It sounds like mom is making this all about herself.

What did Reddit have to say?

If she can’t talk to her mother, then she needs to have someone else to talk to.

No one should be made to feel guilty about trying to better themselves.

It’s very likely her mother could benefit from therapy herself.

Therapy needs to be a non-negotiable at this point.

One of them needed professional help, but it seemed like the other just wanted control.

Support should speak louder than stigma.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.