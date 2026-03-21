Delivery Driver Claims He Can’t Find Homeowner’s Address, So The He Puts Up A Fence

Imagine having your address very well marked in three different locations on your property just to make sure nobody can miss it. What would you do if your mail still didn’t get delivered?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation. While they still haven’t figured out how to solve the problem, they did find a way to get revenge.

Keep reading for all the details.

Can’t find our house? Drive another 100 yards. For whatever reason, no mail service could find our address. Which we would understand if we were some of those idiots who has their numbers hidden or almost completely scratched away. So we have our address posted in three different locations. First being next to our door. It’s a fair distance from the road, you know what? Can’t blame you for missing it. So we posted the second one on our gate. Two car lengths away from the street. Should be visible to anyone bothering to look. But you never know about someone’s eye sight.

The third one was even harder to miss.

What we can’t forgive is them missing the foot tall numbers, TWO STEPS FROM THE THE ROAD. Somehow still unable to find us. You know for people that repeatedly said they couldn’t find us, they seemed very adept at finding our driveway to do a U-turn.

Here’s the revenge…

Alright then, can’t find us but you can find our driveway? It would be a shame if we posted a “fence” that just so happened to block U-turns. A real shame. Now they have to drive down the entire road just to do a U-turn. You don’t get to tear up our driveway at 50 mph if you can’t deliver our packages to us.

It sounds like the problem is a lazy delivery driver who doesn’t want to get out of the truck to deliver the packages. This would be so annoying!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The delivery driver can make a big difference.

LOL.

Here’s another annoying situation.

Perhaps the address isn’t as obvious as they think?

Here’s another story about an annoying delivery driver situation.

Some problems seem unsolvable.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.