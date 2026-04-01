Disrespectful Roommate Kept Stealing And Ruining This Woman’s Washcloths, So She Decided To Teach Her A Lesson She’d Never Forget

College can be a lot of fun.

After all, you’re learning the things you want to learn. You’re living a free and independent life. And you get to do it all with new roommates and friends.

But sometimes, these new people – the roommates and the friends – might start to get on your nerves.

After all, you’re all growing up together, and some people take a little longer to learn some lessons than others.

That was exactly the case for the roommate of the woman in this story, who clearly had very little respect for her roommates’ possessions.

Read on to find out how the woman taught her roommate a lesson.

Roommate stole my washcloths so I decided to let her steal one more During my freshman year, I had the most inconsiderate roommate. She would stay up all night talking loudly, she’d eat my food, etc. Oddly, my washcloths that I used to wash my face would go missing. Like, I think I lost three or four throughout the semester. I thought someone was taking them, but I had no idea where to.

Then, her washcloths unexpectedly turned up.

Well, the end of the semester we were clearing out the bathroom cabinets to move out. What did I find shoved in the far back corners of the cabinet? MY WASHCLOTHS. They were covered in orange foundation (clearly evidence from my one rude roommate, because she wore so much foundation every single day). I was super annoyed, because I had to keep buying more washcloths to replace the ones she stole.

So, she decided to get her revenge.

Well, I decided to use one of my other washcloths and clean the disgusting bathtub with it. I’m talking shampoo, dirt, hair everywhere, etc. I was planning to just throw it away afterwards, but I decided to hang it up and let it dry… in the same place I would hang my washcloths for my face. The next day, the washcloth I had used for the bathtub was covered in orange foundation… the look on her face when I told her. No regrets.

The roommate likely learned an important lesson that day.

Don’t take things that aren’t yours.

And, more importantly, show some respect for the things that you do borrow.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought she’d done the right thing.

While others told similar stories of gotcha moments.

Meanwhile, this Redditor shared a helpful tip.

This woman’s roommate isn’t about to ‘borrow’ anyone else’s washcloths again.

And it’s for the best: after all, you should learn as a kid not to take other people’s things without asking.

Instead, this roommate learned it the hard way.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.