Employee Called Out An Entitled Man For Cutting The Queue, But He Made A Rude Comment Before Backing Down And Getting In Line

Practicing basic queue etiquette should not be difficult.

The following story is about an employee who noticed an entitled guy cut in line at the grocery store.

She had to step in and tell him that some customers came before him.

Instead of apologizing, the man made a rude comment.

Read the full story below to find out more.

People cutting in. My mouth got the best of me again. There were two customers in my line. The first was the lady I was currently serving. Behind her was a young-ish mother with her disabled son.

This cashier noticed an entitled old man cut in line.

Then Mr. Entitled Old Guy entered. The guy with his basket stepped in front of the mother. First off, he had already upset her child by getting too close. She timidly tried telling him that she was in the queue. She was also soothing her son.

She snapped at him and told him to get behind the mother and child.

Instead of apologizing, or heaven forbid asking if he could cut, he did not. He leaned in her face and told her he only had a few bits, so that was alright. He started unloading. So, I raised my voice at him to get behind the lady. She was before him.

The guy started ranting, too.

The lady I was serving also turned to him and gave death glares. She stated that indeed the mother was right behind her. The guy started ranting about how, of course, women stick together. He asked what he could say to that.

They were surprised to see him go back to the line.

I told him he could start with saying that he would learn how to queue properly. Shockingly, instead of wanting to lodge a complaint with my manager, he put his head down. He got his stuff and joined at the back.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest remark.

You did nothing wrong, says this one.

Here’s a possible response, too.

Finally, short and sweet.

Sometimes, all it takes is one loud reminder that lines exist for a reason.

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