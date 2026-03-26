Employee Could Barely Hear The Customer On The Other Line, But They Later Found Out The Problem And Laughed At Hysterically

Random work days can bring unexpected comedy.

In this story, an employee got a call from a man who could barely hear him, and vice versa.

After a few minutes of shouting at each other, they finally realized what the problem was… and they both had a good laugh.

Let’s take a closer look!

Had a hard time getting through a call today…because of laughter. Customer calls in today, and I can barely hear him. He says he can barely hear me. We get through authentication by basically shouting at each other. We start talking (shouting) about his car loan.

This employee finally heard the caller loud and clear.

A couple minutes in, I hear some shuffling, and he immediately starts coming in loud and clear. “Sorry, I was holding my phone upside down.”

They both laughed hysterically about what happened.

Dear reader, this killed me. I start laughing hysterically. He starts laughing hysterically, too. We eventually get through the call in spite of our uncontrollable giggling. I pitch the customer experience survey and go on “unscheduled break” to regain my composure.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

I love it, says this person.

This user shares a personal experience.

Here’s a positive and honest remark.

People are loving the story.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

A hilarious encounter with a customer makes work really fun.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.