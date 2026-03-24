Employee Dealt With Customer Who Complained About Price Differences, But He Ignored Her Reasoning And Thought Prices Could Quickly Be Changed

Customers often don’t understand how pricing works.

The following story involves an employee who often encounters customers arguing about store prices.

She thinks these customers are too naive when comparing the quality of products.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Customer wants name brand item at store brand price Tonight, about 15 minutes before closing, a customer decided to complain. He says that a name-brand set of shirts should be the same price as the store-brand shirts. He tells me and a coworker that he saw they were hanging on a $10 peg but thinks they should be $5. He compares them to the ones next to them, the store brand, which are $5.

This employee enumerated the reasons why the branded set was more expensive.

First off, this pack has 4 shirts in it. The store brand is only 2 shirts. Second, if you want the store brand price, then you are going to have to buy the store brand item. You can’t complain to us about the price difference. Third, it makes perfect sense for a pack with double the product to cost double the price.

He emphasized that customers would complain about every single product.

How are people this dumb? They do this with other stuff, too. Razors, hair products, toys, food—you name it, they complain about it. Two days ago, a lady came up to me. She asked why the Barbie™ brand doll was almost double the price of the store brand one.

The customer got mad when they were asked to compare Barbie with the non-branded doll.

She got mad when I asked her if she had looked at them. Barbie is quality plastic with detailed accessories. The store brand looks like it was made from plastic bags. Her accessories look like they were made using hot glue and anger.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some interesting reasoning from this person.

This user narrates a similar experience.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people think they can just change the prices of products in the store.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.