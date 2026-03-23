Employee Heard His Coworkers Gossiping About Him, So He Quit His Office Job And Got A New One Within A Week

Not feeling appreciated takes a toll.

In this case, an employee vents about what made him quit his job after 9 years of giving his best.

Would you have quit even earlier?

Keep reading for the full story.

I walked out of my office job after 9 years. I have been with this company for 9 years. And recently my position was eliminated so I moved to a new position. I lasted 2.5 weeks until walked out. There was no training. All my systems were messed up. They gave me only busy work and never trained me. Gave me unrealistic timeframes and was harassing me.

It was the definition of a toxic work environment.

They would talk about me right in front of me. I heard them talking about me when my earbuds were in. I was about to tell them all off. I’ve been remote since 2020 and this is how you treat me in an office. Once my background was clear, I was done. I put in my 2-week notice and the entire team took a walk around the building without me. And then gave me worse time frames and a spreadsheet of over 1200 items.

He finally realized that he deserved more.

I started twitching, so I was done. This Thursday I came in early. Packed up all my stuff and left. I was given a new job offer and that starts in a week. So I was done. Forget them. I can’t deal with the nonsense. Get me out of there. So toxic.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

A commenter thinks that’s what they wanted.

This person empathizes with him.

This reader shares a similar situation.

Another reader chimes in.

That’s a good idea.

He had to leave before he lost respect for himself.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.