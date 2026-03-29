Employee Refuses To Work Overtime To Attend A Meeting, So A Single Dad Who Needed To Pick Up His Kid From School Was Forced To Stay Instead

Imagine working for a company that gives you very short notice about meetings and expects you to stay late at the last minute even when you have plans. Would you continually agree to stay late on short notice to be “flexible,” or would you eventually learn to say “no”?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decided to stand up for himself; however, he feels bad that another person had to stay late instead.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA? Employer told me last second to work overtime. I declined said I’m busy and made the guy with a kid work overtime. I work in IT, I am the Team lead and senior tech. I was told last minute that IT needs to work a meeting that they failed to include us in on. This is a consistent trend in the company. People expect others to read minds when they don’t send invites. I for the last two years have showed up at mostly every meeting last minute after hours. I am not the only tech in IT but i am the only one who is always able to support last minute meetings.

He refused to stay for the meeting.

I have had enough of the last minute meetings after hours. They let me know around 4:30 (i get off at 5) sometimes that there will be a 6 to 8 meeting you need to stay for. Which is insanely inconsiderate. I decided enough is enough. I said nope and had another tech stay. I support every single meeting, I have plans, I cannot cancel. The CIO yelled at me saying my job is to be flexible.

He feels bad for the tech that had to stay…kind of.

I ended up making the tier one tech stay who has a kid he needed to pick up. Who is also a single father. Part of me feels bad, but on the other hand the tier one tech i made stay usually doesn’t contribute to much and skips works for a week on end without telling a single person. He has also never stayed for a single meeting and always uses the excuse he’s a single father who needs to pick his child up to get out of everything. Am I the jerk for making him stay or not supporting my office last minute?

Nobody should be forced to work overtime, especially on such short notice!

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this story.

This person reassumes him that the other man working late was not his fault.

Here’s a similar comment.

Boundaries are important.

This is a good point!

He shouldn’t feel guilty.

Work life balance is important even when you don’t have kids.

The boss is the one who should feel guilty.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.