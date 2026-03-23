Employee Returned After Months Of Sick Leave And Found His Position Given To A New Hire, So He Refused To Help When The Boss Asked Him To Cover The Work

Being replaced while on leave can be frustrating, but businesses still have work to do.

When one employee came back after eight months away on sick leave, and learned a new hire had taken over his role.

But when his boss asked him to move to another department and only cover his former job as needed, he just outright refused.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Aita for telling my boss no when he tells me to do something? So January this year I hurt my back really badly and was on sick leave for 8 months. When I came back, my boss told me that my responsibilities in the department had gone to a new hire while I was away.

This meant he now had to work somewhere else entirely.

So he transferred me to another department (same building though). This made me really mad, as I loved my job in my previous department. The work I did there was the main reason I said no when I got a job offer in October last year.

Before long, the employee found themselves in somewhat of a limbo.

Since I came back, my boss has told me to work in the department I was transferred from when the new hire is either sick or not at work for other reasons. The new hire is 50% employed, and I am 100%. He says I am the only other person who knows how the work is supposed to be done and that it’s my responsibility to help where I can.

But this employee doesn’t find this fair at all.

Today I told him no. I said that he should either increase the new hire to 100% or find someone else he can train. Because I am not going to work in that department, as to me it’s just adding insult to injury. Even being there leaves a nasty taste in my mouth. I also think it’s downright disrespectful of him to make me work there when he refuses to even give me a reason he transferred me in the first place. He thinks I’m an AH, and some of my friends do as well. AITA though?

Just outright telling your boss “no” is pretty risky.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks this employee just needs to suck it up and deal with it.

Maybe this employee should feel grateful he even has a job at all.

The boss was clearly already doing this employee a favor.

Certain roles in the workplace need to be respected.

Being frustrated is fair, but refusing to help with work he already knows doesn’t exactly help his case.

The reality is, you have to do what your boss says if you want to keep your job.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.