Employee Was Working From Home And Talking To A Coworker On The Phone When His Cat Started Screaming, So The Coworker Thought He Had A Baby In The House

Working from home comes with different kinds of background noise.

The following story is about an employee who works from home.

He was on a call with an advisor when his loud cat, Boots, started yelling the moment his spouse walked in.

The conversation that followed between them was both funny and adorable.

Let’s take a closer look!

“Sorry sir that’s my cat…” I work in a financial call center where I talk to advisors all day. I have been working from home since March. I also moved in with my spouse on March 1st.

This man’s spouse owned an adorable cat.

My spouse happens to have a cat named Boots. I love Boots very much. Boots is the loudest cat I’ve ever met. He will walk up and just start yelling for no reason.

The advisor he was talking to thought Boots was a child.

Today, I was talking to an advisor when my spouse walked in the door from work. The cat freaked out and started yelling at her. Advisor: “How old is the little one?” Me: “Sorry, sir. That’s just my cat.”

Lol. That’s funny. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person can relate.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s another funny story.

Short and sweet.

Finally, people are sharing stories about their cats.

Isn’t it adorable to have a coworker with four legs and loud meows? Lol.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.