Employee Was Wrongly Accused Of Getting A Report Wrong, So She Said Nothing And Let Coworker Make A Fool Of Herself To The Boss

Sometimes the easiest way to win an argument at work is to say nothing at all.

So when one employee’s nosy coworker claimed she had written a report wrong without fully reading the requirements, she let her take it to the boss and waited.

Before long, her coworker made a complete fool of herself!

Keep reading for the full story.

Try to make me look bad in front of the boss? You should have read first. For my job, we look at educational programs completed in foreign countries and write reports about how they compare to ones in our country.

One day, a coworker tried to meddle in her business.

A coworker tried to say that I had done a report wrong. But if she had read the program requirements, she would have seen that I was right because the person only completed 10 years of school before their program, not the 12 years required by our credential.

But instead of calling her out, she just let her coworker put her foot in her mouth.

My revenge? I said nothing and let her bring our boss into it. Instead of making me look bad, she made herself look stupid. The boss asked her why she was trying to watch my work instead of doing her work.

Sounds like this colleague got exactly what she deserved!

What did Reddit think?

This employee did exactly what they needed to do.

It’s even better when the offender tells on themselves!

This petty revenge didn’t even take a ton of work to pull off.

Incompetent people can make you look pretty good by comparison.

She kept quiet and the facts did the heavy lifting.

Reading comprehension really is an underrated skill.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.