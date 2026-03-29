Facebook Group Mod Kicked Out A Member Because She Kept Asking Questions During An In-Person Meeting, But Is Now Wondering If She Was Too Harsh

Some people favor social norms over friends who are a bit different or quirky.

In this case, a woman kicked a member out of her Facebook group because she dared to annoy her with questions. Even after she apologized.

What would you do in her situation? And what if you were the person who got kicked out?

Keep reading to understand the full story.

AITA For Getting a Lady Kicked Out of the Facebook Group I admin? I admin a Meetup group page and a lady who was a member, let’s call her “Teresa” approached me and asked when the next event was. I was in the middle of a conversation with friends when she approached and she just didn’t care. I told her: “I’ll let you know. It’s still up in the air and at this point, we’re gonna play it by ear.” She refused to accept that answer and kept trying to pressure me into giving her an exact day. I showed on my face and thru my tone that I was very annoyed, I think she read my facial expressions, and eventually she walked away.

She still thought Teresa deserved a “proper” response, though.

About 2-3 days later, I privately messaged her saying: “Greetings. Just to let you know, you made me very uncomfortable the other day by interrupting me while I was with friends and pressuring me into giving you an exact day.” “I get that you’re excited about our next meetup, but please only ask once. You asking me over and over again is mild harassment.” Teresa replied back to me by giving me a sad face emoji and saying: “I truly hope you have a blessed day, and I am sorry if you got upset.” “I don’t want to cause you any discomfort. Once again, I apologize and I hope you have a great day!”

But that wasn’t good enough.

I ignored her apology and didn’t acknowledge it in any way shape or form. True, I could have said something like, “It’s fine, just don’t do it again” or “No worries, we all have our moments” but I never did. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when we were at a restaurant with about 15 other members and I make it clear that when we go to restaurants, it’s always cash only. Teresa used Venmo instead and didn’t bring cash. I remember saying, “TERESA! Did you pay?! What did you get?!” I just couldn’t trust her.

That was the last straw for her.

I reported Teresa and made my friend block her from our Facebook group and sent her a message saying something along the lines of: “Hi Teresa, we’ve gotten numerous complaints that you’ve made people uncomfortable, given people grief and you’ve skipped out on tabs, because of this, we are uninviting you from all future events.” “Please do not reach out to other meetup group members and ask them to give you another chance.” AITA?

Teresa is soooo better off without them!

What did Reddit think?

Yup.

Another person also sounds baffled.

It was just plain rude.

Exactly.

Another reader chimes in.

I agree.

Teresa deserves better.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.