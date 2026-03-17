Family Inherits House, Renovates And Move In, But Their Next Door Neighbor Won’t Believe That They’re Not Part Of The HOA

Imagine moving into a house that is not and has never been part of an HOA, but there are houses nearby that are part of the HOA, including your next door neighbor’s house. What would you do if your neighbors and the HOA kept pestering you about their rules?

In this story, one family has to prove that their house is not part of the HOA, and it gets pretty dramatic.

Keep reading for all the details.

Boomer freaked out when he found out I’m not part of his HOA My parents had this rental property that they passed on to me when they died and the house has been there since before the neighborhood next to it was built so it’s not part of its HOA. It’s been established several times with the previous renters and my parents. While we were renovating to prepare to move in, we installed gates at the three entrances to the property because we didn’t want people to come into the property. A month after we finished, we had a visit from this boomer, who opened our back gate since the front one is locked, just to give us the welcome to the HOA packet.

What an annoying neighbor!

I told him that we are not part of the neighborhood so the HOA doesn’t apply to our property. He huffed and said that I am since his property is right next door. I nicely repeated myself and asked him to not come into my property again without permission. He scoffed saying he didn’t see any no trespassing signs so he could do what he wanted. Eventually he left.

The situation got worse.

The next day we installed locks on the gates and no trespassing signs. The next thing we know we are getting HOA violation letters in our mail box. The letters also listed things that were happening in our backyard that someone could only see if they were looking over the fence. After the 5th notice, that threatened eviction. I called the number listed and explained to a lady the situation and she said that the HOA president said we were and was the one reporting us but all we had to do was prove we weren’t and they would waive the fines and leave us alone.

He found out why the man was so upset.

I gathered the paperwork and went to the next meeting where I gave them the paperwork which proved I was right. The Boomer then lost his mind and said that it didn’t matter and we still needed to follow HIS rules and change the things HE wanted. Apparently the reasons he was upset is that we installed gates and fixed the fence that prevented him from going where he wanted when he went on his walks, the gates fence also prevents his family from taking a shortcut to the pool, the backyard was filled with things he didn’t want seeing from his second story balcony and the trees we planted and the new fence prevented him from seeing our entire property.

At least they finally got some peace.

He got so angry that he needed to be brought to a different room. I left soon after but I haven’t heard a thing since. It’s amazing how entitled some boomers are 😂😂😂

If they weren’t paying HOA fees and didn’t have any HOA paperwork, why would the HOA think they were part of the HOA?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The neighbor was really being unreasonable.

This person has a theory.

Seriously! The HOA should have proof of which houses are part of the HOA.

Another person complains about people trespassing.

Nobody likes a nosy neighbor.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.