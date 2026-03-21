Family Moves Into House With A Swimming Pool, But The Neighbors In The HOA Are Upset That They’re Not Allowed To Use It

Imagine buying a home with a pool. Would you want to keep the pool for your own personal use, invite friends over, or open it up for the whole neighborhood to use whenever they want?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and they are okay with the first two options, which makes the neighbors really upset. They’re seriously not sure how to get the neighbors to stop nagging them about the pool.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not letting my neighbors access our pool? My spouse (45) and I (46) bought a house on February with a pool. It’s a non HOA single family home. We keep for ourselves. Have friends over occasionally and we enjoyed having people over for food, drinks, and of course swimming pool parties now that the weather allows for it.

This is an outrageous expectation!

We fit in the neighborhood or so we thought until neighbors from 3 surrounding homes and us got into a weird conversation around their expectations to access the pool for weekend and holidays pool parties. Apparently, the owners before us had kids and were friends with the neighborhood kids. The neighborhood kids and adults would use the pool when they wanted to. The gate was always open and they even had their inflatables near by and had arranged paying for the maintenance of the pool.

They made their stance clear.

We told them that we’re fairly private people and enjoy our privacy and don’t see ourselves letting neighbors having access to our backyard whenever they want. Each time any of us are wandering around outside, they just ask over and over and try to sell the idea of having access to it. They offer money and sharing the maintenance fees and such. I was trying to enjoy gardening and was cornered once again. I just really firmly told them that they really need to stop talking about the pool each time they see us, stood up and left.

The neighbors wouldn’t drop it.

As I was walking back towards the gate to the backyard (within our property line), they were following me talking my ears off. One of the lady/mom was STILL going on and on because ‘she asked nicely and offers to pay for the maintenance and that she really didn’t understand why I was so against it”. I turned around and asked them to leave now and never follow me on my property ever again.

It’s not like they’re friends with the neighbors.

We politely decline over and over. And we are seriously getting tired of the nagging and the pool and their access to it being the only thing they want to connect with us about. It’s not like we created a bond or anything. All convos are about the pool. We had a party yesterday evening and as I was showing the front yard to my friend, my neighbor popped up and was talking about how it must be nice to be invited to enjoy the pool. And I said to her “Can you go now? I’m having company!!!!”. AITA for not wanting neighbors to have access to my property and seriously losing my patience with their expectations?

This is not a public or community pool. It’s their private pool in their yard. They don’t have to invite anyone else to use it. The neighbors were probably friends with the former homeowners, but they certainly aren’t on their way to becoming friends with the new homeowners!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Leaving the gate open is pretty risky.

They definitely do not have to give in.

The neighbors really do sound annoying.

This family had a similar issue.

Nobody is entitled to use someone else’s property.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.