Father Ignored His Daughters When He Started Playing Online Games With His Son, So One Of His Daughter Called Him Out And Left Their Online Group Chat

AITAH for leaving the family group chat with a “petty” message after my dad added the secret brother I just found out about? My (32F) parents have been divorced for longer than I can remember and my dad and I have never had a great relationship. We are nice to each other, call for birthdays and such, but not a real father daughter relationship. My dad lives in Kentucky and my sister and I live in Texas.

About a year ago, I called him and told him I wanted us to be closer. His solution was a group chat with me, him, and my sister where we would play daily games (like Wordle/Connections) and post the results. After a few months, I told him that while the games were fun, they weren’t actually “a relationship.” He dismissed me and said he thought the game chat was “good enough.” I was hurt, but I gave up and accepted that Wordle scores were all I was ever going to get from him. Two months before my wedding, my dad dropped a bombshell: he FaceTimed my sister and me to tell us we have an older brother, “Brandon,” that he had kept secret our entire lives.

I got married, things were civil, and I tried to process having a new sibling. A few months ago, without any warning or heads-up, my dad added Brandon and Brandon’s wife to our small game group chat. Suddenly, the chat I started to get closer to my dad became the “Dad and Brandon Show.” They talk constantly, while my sister and I are basically just spectators in a chat I originally created for us. I called my dad to tell him I felt pushed out and that he still wasn’t making an effort with me. He gave me a “guilt trip” speech about how the chat is the “brightest part of his day” and he just wants all his kids to be together.

I’m done. I feel like my request for a relationship was ignored, then hijacked. I am known as the “dramatic” one in the family, so I decided to lean into it. I sent a message to the group saying:

“I’m bowing out. I realized this has become the ‘Dad and Brandon Catch-up Hour,’ and I love that for you guys! But since I’m still waiting on the relationship I actually asked for months ago, watching from the sidelines isn’t for me. Brandon, so glad you’re here! Dad, I’ll leave you to your ‘brightest part of the day’—I’m sure you won’t even notice I’m gone. 😉” Then I immediately left the group. My sister (who I warned beforehand) thinks it was iconic. AITA for leaving the chat this way?

