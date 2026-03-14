Graduate Was Offered A High Paying Job Through Her Father’s Connections, But When She Hesitated To Move Away, It Sparked A Family Debate About Her Future

College graduates often have their whole lives in front of them, but the path forward isn’t always clear.

So when one college graduate was handed a high-paying job through her dad’s connections that required moving far away, she found herself torn between financial stability and the life she’d already built.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for turning down a job my dad lined up for me because I want to stay where I am? I’m 22 and recently finished school. My dad helped set me up with a job opportunity through one of his contacts.

On the surface, the job seemed like a great deal, but there was more to it than that.

It pays really well, way more than what most people my age are making, and it would probably look great on my résumé. The catch is that I’d have to move pretty far away and basically start over in a place where I don’t know anyone.

She likes where she is, and she’s not sure she wants to leave.

I’ve built a life where I am now. My friends are here, I’m doing work I actually enjoy (even if it doesn’t pay as much), and I’m generally happy with the direction my life is going.

But now she’s facing mounting pressure from her family.

My dad thinks I’m being immature and wasting a huge opportunity. From his perspective, it’s a no-brainer: good pay, stability, and connections that could help my career long term. He says I’m prioritizing comfort and fun over my future.

On one hand, she understands, but she also knows her happiness is important too.

I get where he’s coming from, but I also feel like it’s my life and I should be able to choose the path that actually makes me happy, even if it’s not the most profitable one right now. I believe that eventually I’ll make so much I won’t even know what to do with it. Some of my family agrees with him, while my friends think I should do what feels right for me. AITA?

There’s no easy answer for tough questions like these.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter has some tough words of advice for this graduate.

Often, the best choice isn’t the easy choice.

This commenter thinks she should give it a shot.

This woman shouldn’t bank on all of her friends staying in one area forever.

This graduate faced a tough choice: comfort and control or connections and cash.

At the end of the day, it’s her decision to make.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.