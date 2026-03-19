Guest Refused To Split The Full Cost Of A Three-Night AirBnb, So The Friend Group Questioned His Commitment To The Celebration

Group friend trips are supposed to be about celebrating, not counting pennies.

So when one guest said he’d only pay for the two nights he could attend a three-night birthday Airbnb, the planner pushed back and said everyone should split it evenly.

That’s when his idea of a “fair share” started looking a little self-serving.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to split an Airbnb evenly when I’m only staying 2 of the 3 nights? A friend is planning a birthday trip for four people and wants to rent a 4-bedroom Airbnb for three nights. From the beginning, I told him I could only stay Friday–Sunday due to work, so I’d only be there for two of the three nights.

He had always been upfront with his friend about what he was willing to pay.

When we discussed splitting costs, I said I thought it made sense for me to pay for two nights instead of three.

But his friend is quick to guilt trip him.

He said another person staying two nights is still paying for all three and implied I should do the same. He also mentioned he’s putting most of his portion on a credit card.

The two continue to negotiate, but now he’s stuck in a tough spot.

I offered to share a room if that helped lower costs, but he prefers the 4-bedroom house. The extra night would cost me about $100. AITA for only wanting to pay for the nights I’ll actually be there?

Maybe this guy doesn’t have the most reasonable expectations here.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think this man is honoring the spirit of a group trip.

Booking travel like this requires a fair amount of flexibility on everyone’s part.

This commenter provides a helpful analogy.

If this man truly doesn’t want to pay, he should find an accommodation of his own.

Sometimes there’s something to be said for just keeping the peace.

If you’re in for the trip, you’re in for the tab.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.