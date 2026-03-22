He Feels That His Parents Waste A Lot Of Money, And Since They Are Hesitant To Pay For His Schooling, So He Called Them Out On It

When you are growing up, you will often start to notice that your parents do certain things that might not make sense to you.

What would you do if your parents were always paying for your uncle’s food, even though he makes more money than them?

That is what the young man in this story noticed, so he called them out, telling them to stop wasting their money, but they told him not to be miserly.

AITA for telling my parents to stop doing so much for other ppl My parents always do a lot for my uncles family (moms brother).

It is nice to help others when you can.

For example, we usually pick up the bill, anytime we get together we usually buy the food and try to make it nice, anytime it’s their turn they skimp out. It also doesn’t help that they make double what my parents make. My uncles family is cheap and my parents are not.

His parents are trying to raise a generous person.

Any time I say something my parents tell me to stop being selfish/miserly and get mad at me. It also doesn’t help that my parents don’t do other things like vacation.

Paying for university is a lot harder than paying for a dinner.

They’re also lamenting about helping pay my uni tuition. Why don’t y’all keep this energy when it comes to spending money on other ppl?

What they do with their money is none of his business.

I honestly wouldn’t have an issue if my parents had the money and weren’t subsidizing ppl who make twice than them. I’m also afraid that having to worry about money because of my parents irresponsibility has ruined my concept of money for life and I’ll become cheap as a reaction mechanism. AITA?

He seems to be very worried about his parents’ money, but it seems like they are taking care of him just fine, so he needs to mind his own business.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He isn’t going to change their minds.

There is nothing he can do about it.

Why is he really stressing over this.

This commenter makes a great point.

This person says it isn’t his money and he shouldn’t worry about it.

He is taken care of, beyond that, it is none of his business.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.