Her Boyfriend Found A Pair Of AirPods And Kept It For Himself, So This Woman Called Him A Bad Person For Refusing To Return Them To Its Owner

Small choices can reveal bigger values.

In this story, a woman was shocked when her boyfriend found AirPods outside and decided to keep them instead of returning them.

Even after she suggested taking them to the police station, he refused and said he didn’t care if it was wrong.

Who do you think is right in this situation? Let’s take a look!

AITA for telling my boyfriend he’s wrong for not returning lost property? My (22F) boyfriend (22M) recently found AirPods while he was walking outside. He was very excited about it. He sent me a photo. A while later, he sent me a text saying, “They work really well.” I was not amused, to say the least.

This woman advised her boyfriend to try to give the AirPods back to their owner.

Later, I told him he should try to give them back. I said he could at least take them to a local police station. He said no and he was not going to do that because he needed new earphones anyway. I guess that made this even more exciting for him.

She started to see him differently.

I told him that was not a morally good choice. The way he handled this situation had kind of changed my opinion of who he is. I also said it had changed what I think his core values are. I gave him examples like, “What if my AirPods were stolen?”

But he didn’t budge and said he didn’t care

His response was that he was not going to change his mind about this. He said he did not care if it was a bad thing to do or if that made him a bad person. So AITA for telling him he is a bad person? I see him very differently because of this.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts,

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar remark from this person.

Short but meaningful.

Finally… yes, indeed!

Finders keepers sounds nice… until it’s your stuff that’s missing.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.